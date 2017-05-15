Always Dreaming enters Preakness with target on back

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is given a bath in the stable after a morning trot during workouts for the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- After Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby as the favorite, the colt will be running in the Preakness with a bulls-eye on his back.

With a victory, Always Dreaming would head to the Belmont Stakes in New York three weeks later with a shot at winning the Triple Crown. Two years ago, American Pharoah ended a 37-year drought by winning the Triple Crown.

Before that, California Chrome in 2014 and I'll Have Another in 2012 followed up their Kentucky Derby victories by winning the Preakness to set up Triple tries.

Neither pulled off the feat.

The 142nd Preakness is shaping up to have 11 runners. Entries are due Wednesday.

