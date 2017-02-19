1999 Ky. Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies

Charismatic (Photo: Custom)

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Old Friends Farm say 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Charismatic has died.

Officials say the stallion was discovered early Sunday.

"Right now, everyone is pretty much inconsolable," Michael Blowen, Old Friends president, said in a statement. "Last night, at 6:30, he was fine. He was a really tough horse and he deserved a much longer retirement. But none of us, unfortunately, has a magic wand. Everyone at Old Friends takes solace from the few great months that this great Champion gave us."

Charismatic was trained by legendary Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas and was an unlikely Triple Crown contender. The colt suffered multiple fractures in his left front leg during that year’s Belmont Stakes which ended his career.

Charismatic also garnered the Eclipse Award and Horse of the Year in 1999. He had career earnings of $2,038,064.





(© 2017 WHAS)