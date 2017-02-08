High schooler scores 92 points, dedicates performance to young girl in need of heart transplant

LaMelo Ball (Screenshot from Ballislife video on YouTube)

LaMelo Ball added another chapter to the lore of the Ball Brothers of Chino Hills (Calif.) when he dropped an insane 92 points in a 147-123 victory against Los Osos, according to Prep Circuit and other reports.

Ball was 37 for 57 from the field — 30 for 37 on two-point attempts and 7 for 20 from three. He also was 11 for 14 from the free throw line. He also added five rebounds and seven assists.

He had 41 of his 92 in the fourth quarter, according to BallIsLife.com. That’s in an eight-minute quarter. He finished with 63 in the second half.

“It was very exciting, almost overwhelming,” coach Stephan Gilling told The Los Angeles Times.

A four-star UCLA commit, the sophomore is the youngest of the three Balls Brothers. Lonzo is a freshman at UCLA, LiAngelo is a Chino Hills’ senior. The 92 is a Ball family record. LiAngelo is currently sitting out two weeks to rest up for the forthcoming playoffs, clearing the way for LaMello to serve as his team’s primary scoring threat.

The game was Chino Hills’ first since its 60-game winning streak was snapped by Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) on Saturday at the Nike Extravaganza.

“My boys get mad when they lose,” Lavar Ball, the boys’ father, told ESPN.com. “[LaMelo] started on fire. Just attacking the rim. They tried to double- and triple-team him after he scored 45. … He loves to score. That’s the type of things he’s going to do next year on a daily basis. It’s easy for him. He finally got to play his game.”

Ball’s tweet includes the hashtag #love4lexi. Lexi is the sister of a member of the Chino Hills dance team who is in need of heart transplant. She underwent surgery and is being kept alive via an Ecmo machine.

Ball and other members of the Chino Hills community have recently adopted the hashtag.

#love4lexi Please keep one of our team members' sisters in your prayers, much love to Kaela Anderson & her family we love you🙏🏼💚💙 — Chino Hills Dance (@CHHS_danceteam) February 4, 2017

This was a tweet from the weekend, showing Lexi with positive news. Subsequent tweets over the last few days have indicated that her condition has worsened.

Continue to pray for my precious Lexi. She has a long road ahead but it's looking positive. #love4lexi pic.twitter.com/7Xt3Xy5TFz — Todd Anderson (@toddgeoffrey) February 6, 2017

Ball’s on-court performance drew reactions far and wide, most strikingly from his brother at UCLA, Lonzo.

@JaredGoff16 bro we going to see him next week. — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 8, 2017

About to look up schedule now https://t.co/oxlfs2gVWB — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 8, 2017

The plaudits for Ball’s 92 points also came from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

USA TODAY High School Sports