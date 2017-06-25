Trinity WR Moore commits to Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Trinity standout Rondale Moore has verbally committed to the University of Texas.

Moore made his announcement Sunday via Twitter with a written post and a picture of burnt orange. He wrote on the post, “Please Respect My Decision.”

In the written portion, Moore thanked his coaches, trainers, family and teammates saying, “This was not an easy decision but after searching for a school and football program best tailored to me, I think I’ve found my home.” He ended the post with “Hook Em.”

Rivals has Moore rated a three-star wide receiver, fourth best in the state. There are other recruiting services that do have him ranked higher.

Moore had offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and others.

