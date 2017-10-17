Oldham Co. finds therapy, support in special trainer
Every high school sports program has two common challenges - keeping kids focused and healthy. As WHAS11's Whitney Harding found out in Oldham County, the Colonels have found the best way to get their players back on their own two feet - the support of a
WHAS 6:45 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Rick Pitino files lawsuit against AdidasOct 17, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Chuck Olmstead Telethon: Raising funds, awareness…Oct 16, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Kentuckiana experts say 'Me too' campaign has…Oct 17, 2017, 5:43 p.m.