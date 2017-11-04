Local high school teams win big in cross-country

Legs and shoes of four young adults running in forest (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A big congrats are in order for two local high school teams who made strides in sports.

St. Xavier’s cross-country team has claimed their third consecutive KHSAA title. It’s the program’s 23rd overall. The school announced their accomplishment via Twitter.

Holy Cross won its first-ever boys’ state cross-country title and sophomore Keeton Thornsberry led the way, winning the individual state title for a second consecutive year.

In this calendar year, Holy Cross has won the All “A” state champs for baseball, softball and boys’ cross-country.

