Ky. High School basketball polls: Jan. 29

AP , WHAS 5:34 PM. EST January 29, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
    
BOYS
    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
    1. Scott Co.    (15)    21-1    150    2
    2. Lou. Trinity    -    20-2    129    1
    3. Cov. Catholic    -    18-4    113    3
    4. Lou. Ballard    -    16-4    86    6
    5. Lex. Bryan Station    -    17-3    67    4
    6. Lou. Fern Creek    -    17-5    59    5
    7. Lou. Butler    -    19-2    55    9
    8. Lex. Lafayette    -    15-5    47    7
    9. Cooper    -    16-5    46    8
    10. Madison Central    -    17-5    30    NR    
Others receiving votes: Lex. Christian 15. Corbin 7. Lou. Doss 4. North Laurel 3. Lexington Catholic 3. Mayfield 3. Paducah Tilghman 2. Ashland Blazer 2. Campbell Co. 1. George Rogers Clark 1. Knox Central 1. Pikeville 1.
    
GIRLS
    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
    1. Lou. Sacred Heart    (11)    19-5    143    2
    2. Mercer Co.    (2)    22-3    125    1
    3. Campbell Co.    (1)    21-2    114    3
    4. Elizabethtown    (1)    21-1    103    4
    5. Murray    -    22-2    83    6
    6. Lou. Butler    -    20-2    78    5
    7. Scott Co.    -    21-2    51    9
    8. Lou. Male    -    15-6    38    8
    9. South Warren    -    21-3    36    7
    10. Harlan County    -    18-2    17    10    
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 14. Shelby Valley 7. Boyd Co. 5. Ryle 4. Leslie Co. 3. Graves Co. 2. George Rogers Clark 1. West Carter 1.
    
    
