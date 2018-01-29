Ky. High School basketball polls: Jan. 29

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:



BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Scott Co. (15) 21-1 150 2

2. Lou. Trinity - 20-2 129 1

3. Cov. Catholic - 18-4 113 3

4. Lou. Ballard - 16-4 86 6

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 17-3 67 4

6. Lou. Fern Creek - 17-5 59 5

7. Lou. Butler - 19-2 55 9

8. Lex. Lafayette - 15-5 47 7

9. Cooper - 16-5 46 8

10. Madison Central - 17-5 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Lex. Christian 15. Corbin 7. Lou. Doss 4. North Laurel 3. Lexington Catholic 3. Mayfield 3. Paducah Tilghman 2. Ashland Blazer 2. Campbell Co. 1. George Rogers Clark 1. Knox Central 1. Pikeville 1.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (11) 19-5 143 2

2. Mercer Co. (2) 22-3 125 1

3. Campbell Co. (1) 21-2 114 3

4. Elizabethtown (1) 21-1 103 4

5. Murray - 22-2 83 6

6. Lou. Butler - 20-2 78 5

7. Scott Co. - 21-2 51 9

8. Lou. Male - 15-6 38 8

9. South Warren - 21-3 36 7

10. Harlan County - 18-2 17 10

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 14. Shelby Valley 7. Boyd Co. 5. Ryle 4. Leslie Co. 3. Graves Co. 2. George Rogers Clark 1. West Carter 1.





The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

