Kentucky boys and girls basketball: Jan. 29, 2017

Boys

Class 1

1. Bowling Green (19-2) beat Muhlenberg County 86-59, beat Warren Central 70-43.

2. Lou. Fern Creek (22-2) beat Lou. Ballard 86-71, beat Lou. Waggener 90-59, beat Taylor County 74-48.

3. Cov. Catholic (19-4) beat Campbell Co. 72-53, beat Holmes 71-34.

4. Lou. Trinity (21-3) beat Lex. Henry Clay 80-59, beat Madison Central 60-41.

5. Lou. Ballard (17-5) lost to Lou. Fern Creek 86-71, beat Lou. Seneca 78-66, beat Lou. St. Xavier 58-48.

6. Scott Co. (17-5) beat Franklin Co. 80-49, beat North Laurel 71-51.

7. Campbell Co. (20-2) lost to Cov. Catholic 72-53, beat Montgomery Co. 57-32, beat Bourbon Co. 70-53.

8. Christian Co. (16-5) beat Russellville 97-83, beat Fort Campbell 83-51, lost to Hopkinsville 72-53.

9. Cooper (17-4) beat Conner 70-52, beat Ryle 69-35.

10. Hopkinsville (18-4) beat Graves Co. 81-70, beat Christian Co. 72-53.

Girls

Class 1

1. Lou. Butler (23-1) beat Lou. Christian Academy 74-44, beat South Warren 70-39, beat Lou. Sacred Heart 81-63, beat Male 85-57.

2. Lou. Male (20-2) beat Lou. Eastern 70-49, beat Henderson Co. 67-52, beat Mercer Co. 81-73, lost to Butler.

3. Mercer Co. (18-6) beat Somerset 94-58, beat Garrard Co. 85-40, beat Bullitt East 73-59, lost to Lou. Male 81-73.

4. Simon Kenton (18-4) beat Boone Co. 74-39, beat Conner 70-44, lost to Lou. Sacred Heart 56-45.

5. Elizabethtown (19-2) beat LaRue Co. 78-40, beat Russell Co. 72-32, beat Breckinridge Co. 74-38.

6. Murray (17-4) beat Danville 66-37, lost to Monroe Co. 60-57.

7. Lou. DuPont Manual (15-7) lost to Bullitt East 63-54.

8. Lou. Sacred Heart (17-5) beat Lou. Mercy 70-59, beat Simon Kenton 56-45, lost to Lou. Butler 81-63.

9. Henderson Co. (17-3) beat Webster Co. 64-46, beat Hopkinsville 57-49, lost to Lou. Male 67-52.

10. Harlan County (20-2) beat Whitley Co. 74-39, beat North Hardin 67-47.

