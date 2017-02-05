Kentucky Boys and Girls Basketball How They Fared

Boys
1. Bowling Green (22-2) beat South Warren 80-37, beat Glasgow 94-32.
2. Lou. Fern Creek (24-2) beat Lou. St. Xavier 71-54, beat Whitefield Academy 81-28.
3. Cov. Catholic (22-4) beat Highlands 75-51, beat Scott 82-46, beat Beechwood 77-37.
4. Lou. Trinity (23-3) beat Lou. Waggener 75-59, beat Lou. Atherton 76-41.
5. Scott Co. (20-5) beat Lex. Bryan Station 91-53, beat Lex. Henry Clay 73-58, beat Southwestern 89-81.
6. Hopkinsville (20-4) beat Daviess Co. 69-54, beat Trigg Co. 88-35.
7. Lou. Ballard (19-5) beat Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 76-63, beat Lou. Ky. Country Day 84-71.
8. Cooper (19-4) beat Newport 68-53, beat St. Henry 84-25.
9. Christian Co. (20-5) beat Franklin-Simpson 81-66, beat Trigg Co. 81-45, beat Henderson Co. 62-56, beat Warren Central 62-53.
10. Campbell Co. (23-2) beat Harrison Co. 76-39, beat Bellevue 73-49, beat Newport 76-53.
Girls
1. Lou. Butler (25-1) beat Lou. Assumption 58-24, beat Lou. Western 77-22.
2. Lou. Male (22-2) beat Lou. Assumption 69-49, beat Lou. Mercy 70-56.
3. Mercer Co. (19-6) beat Campbell County 85-67.
4. Elizabethtown (22-2) beat John Hardin 53-27, beat Fort Knox 91-11, beat South Warren 52-45.
5. Lou. Sacred Heart (19-5) beat Lou. Central 67-48, beat Lou. Atherton 85-28.
6. Simon Kenton (19-5) beat Williamstown 78-37, lost to Cooper 68-72.
7. Murray (18-4) beat Calloway Co. 61-21.
8. Monroe Co. (25-2) beat Glasgow 56-36, beat Allen Co.-Scottsville 53-49.
(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual (16-6) beat Lou. Central 80-37.
10. Henderson Co. (21-3) beat Muhlenberg County 74-44, beat Union Co. 74-37, beat Hopkins Co. Central 65-28, beat Lyon Co. 62-22.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs