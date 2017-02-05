Kentucky Boys and Girls Basketball How They Fared

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

Boys

1. Bowling Green (22-2) beat South Warren 80-37, beat Glasgow 94-32.

2. Lou. Fern Creek (24-2) beat Lou. St. Xavier 71-54, beat Whitefield Academy 81-28.

3. Cov. Catholic (22-4) beat Highlands 75-51, beat Scott 82-46, beat Beechwood 77-37.

4. Lou. Trinity (23-3) beat Lou. Waggener 75-59, beat Lou. Atherton 76-41.

5. Scott Co. (20-5) beat Lex. Bryan Station 91-53, beat Lex. Henry Clay 73-58, beat Southwestern 89-81.

6. Hopkinsville (20-4) beat Daviess Co. 69-54, beat Trigg Co. 88-35.

7. Lou. Ballard (19-5) beat Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 76-63, beat Lou. Ky. Country Day 84-71.

8. Cooper (19-4) beat Newport 68-53, beat St. Henry 84-25.

9. Christian Co. (20-5) beat Franklin-Simpson 81-66, beat Trigg Co. 81-45, beat Henderson Co. 62-56, beat Warren Central 62-53.

10. Campbell Co. (23-2) beat Harrison Co. 76-39, beat Bellevue 73-49, beat Newport 76-53.

Girls

1. Lou. Butler (25-1) beat Lou. Assumption 58-24, beat Lou. Western 77-22.

2. Lou. Male (22-2) beat Lou. Assumption 69-49, beat Lou. Mercy 70-56.

3. Mercer Co. (19-6) beat Campbell County 85-67.

4. Elizabethtown (22-2) beat John Hardin 53-27, beat Fort Knox 91-11, beat South Warren 52-45.

5. Lou. Sacred Heart (19-5) beat Lou. Central 67-48, beat Lou. Atherton 85-28.

6. Simon Kenton (19-5) beat Williamstown 78-37, lost to Cooper 68-72.

7. Murray (18-4) beat Calloway Co. 61-21.

8. Monroe Co. (25-2) beat Glasgow 56-36, beat Allen Co.-Scottsville 53-49.

(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual (16-6) beat Lou. Central 80-37.

10. Henderson Co. (21-3) beat Muhlenberg County 74-44, beat Union Co. 74-37, beat Hopkins Co. Central 65-28, beat Lyon Co. 62-22.

