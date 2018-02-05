Kentucky Basketball Prep Polls: Feb. 5, 2018

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:





BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Scott Co. (14) 24-1 140 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 22-2 123 2

3. Cov. Catholic - 21-4 104 3

4. Lou. Butler - 21-2 77 7

5. Lou. Fern Creek - 20-5 73 6

6. Madison Central - 19-6 49 10

7. Cooper - 18-5 46 9

8. Lou. Ballard - 18-5 44 4

9. Lex. Bryan Station - 19-4 39 5

10. Lex. Christian - 19-6 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 11. Somerset 7. Lex. Lafayette 6. Knott Co. Central 5. Ashland Blazer 5. Lou. Doss 4. Campbell Co. 3. Oldham Co. 3. Pikeville 3. South Laurel 2. Mayfield 2. LaRue Co. 2. Graves Co. 2. Corbin 1. Christian Co. 1. George Rogers Clark 1.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 21-5 130 1

2. Mercer Co. - 22-3 108 2

2. Elizabethtown (2) 24-1 108 4

4. Campbell Co. - 23-3 105 3

5. Murray - 23-2 82 5

6. Lou. Butler - 22-2 76 6

7. Scott Co. - 23-2 62 7

8. South Warren - 23-3 40 9

9. Harlan County - 21-3 22 10

10. Lou. Male - 16-7 19 8

Others receiving votes: Boyd Co. 5. Ryle 4. Graves Co. 2. Leslie Co. 2. Shelby Valley 2. Hazard 1. Lou. Eastern 1. George Rogers Clark 1.





The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

