WHAS
Close

Ind. High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Teams: Jan. 29

AP , WHAS 5:41 PM. EST January 29, 2018

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and previous rankings:
    
Class 4A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Indpls Pike (13)    21-1    130    1
    2. Carmel    22-2    117    2
    3. Castle    21-0    100    3
    4. Homestead    19-2    76    4
    5. Lawrence North    20-4    71    5
    6. Penn    21-1    46    6
    7. N. Harrison    21-2    41    9
    8. Jeffersonville    18-5    28    8
    9. Indpls N. Central    18-6    27    7
    10. Zionsville    16-5    19    NR    
Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Hamilton Southeastern, Northridge, Chesterton, Brownsburg, Fort Wayne South, Warren Central, East Chicago Central, Lake Central, Ben Davis, South Bend St. Joseph's, East Central.
    
    
Class 3A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Northwestern (11)    22-1    110    1
    2. Greensburg    18-3    98    2
    3. Fairfield    20-2    69    3
    4. Salem    18-4    64    4
    5. Angola    21-3    47    6
    6. Tippecanoe Valley    19-3    43    7
    7. Danville    20-4    39    T8
    8. Owen Valley    19-4    28    5
    9. Ft. Wayne Concordia    14-7    20    NR
    (tie) Norwell    17-5    20    NR    
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights, Vincennes Lincoln, Beech Grove, Mishawaka, Marian, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Luers, Benton Central, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Washington, Bellmont.
    
    
Class 2A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Oak Hill (2)    19-2    56    1
    2. Eastern (Pekin) (3)    19-3    55    2
    3. Monroe Central (1)    23-0    42    4
    4. S. Ripley    19-3    40    3
    (tie) Winchester    20-2    40    6
    6. Paoli    19-5    25    7
    (tie) N. Judson    19-2    25    5
    8. Triton-Central    18-4    20    8
    9. Central Noble    17-5    9    T10
    10. N. Knox    18-5    8    9    
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Providence, Linton-Stockton, Frankton.
    
    
Class 1A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. MC Marquette (8)    20-2    89    1
    2. Vincennes Rivet (1)    21-2    78    2
    3. Tindley    19-3    73    3
    4. Jac-Cen-Del    18-3    65    4
    5. Loogootee    18-2    51    5
    6. S. Central (Elizabeth)    16-5    41    6
    7. Northfield    17-5    28    7
    8. Tri    18-4    27    9
    9. Trinity Lutheran    19-5    16    8
    10. W. Washington    15-8    9    10    
Others receiving votes: Morgan Township, North White, Northeast Dubois, Oregon-Davis.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories