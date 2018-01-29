Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and previous rankings:



Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Indpls Pike (13) 21-1 130 1

2. Carmel 22-2 117 2

3. Castle 21-0 100 3

4. Homestead 19-2 76 4

5. Lawrence North 20-4 71 5

6. Penn 21-1 46 6

7. N. Harrison 21-2 41 9

8. Jeffersonville 18-5 28 8

9. Indpls N. Central 18-6 27 7

10. Zionsville 16-5 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Hamilton Southeastern, Northridge, Chesterton, Brownsburg, Fort Wayne South, Warren Central, East Chicago Central, Lake Central, Ben Davis, South Bend St. Joseph's, East Central.





Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Northwestern (11) 22-1 110 1

2. Greensburg 18-3 98 2

3. Fairfield 20-2 69 3

4. Salem 18-4 64 4

5. Angola 21-3 47 6

6. Tippecanoe Valley 19-3 43 7

7. Danville 20-4 39 T8

8. Owen Valley 19-4 28 5

9. Ft. Wayne Concordia 14-7 20 NR

(tie) Norwell 17-5 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights, Vincennes Lincoln, Beech Grove, Mishawaka, Marian, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Luers, Benton Central, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Washington, Bellmont.





Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Hill (2) 19-2 56 1

2. Eastern (Pekin) (3) 19-3 55 2

3. Monroe Central (1) 23-0 42 4

4. S. Ripley 19-3 40 3

(tie) Winchester 20-2 40 6

6. Paoli 19-5 25 7

(tie) N. Judson 19-2 25 5

8. Triton-Central 18-4 20 8

9. Central Noble 17-5 9 T10

10. N. Knox 18-5 8 9

Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Providence, Linton-Stockton, Frankton.





Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. MC Marquette (8) 20-2 89 1

2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 21-2 78 2

3. Tindley 19-3 73 3

4. Jac-Cen-Del 18-3 65 4

5. Loogootee 18-2 51 5

6. S. Central (Elizabeth) 16-5 41 6

7. Northfield 17-5 28 7

8. Tri 18-4 27 9

9. Trinity Lutheran 19-5 16 8

10. W. Washington 15-8 9 10

Others receiving votes: Morgan Township, North White, Northeast Dubois, Oregon-Davis.

