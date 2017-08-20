VOTE: Bring HS GameTime LIVE to your school!

Do you want WHAS11 to bring the show to your school’s football game?
Vote below for the game you want to see and we’ll bring HS GameTime LIVE, delivered by Papa John’s, to your school for a game day experience!
NOTE: If you do not see the poll, please refresh this page.
Mobile users, click here if you do not see the poll below
REMINDER: We vote a WEEK ahead of the game.
What High School football game should WHAS11 HS Gametime Live cover?
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs