VOTE: Bring HS GameTime LIVE to your school!

HS GameTime LIVE

Do you want WHAS11 to bring the show to your school’s football game?

Vote below for the game you want to see and we’ll bring HS GameTime LIVE, delivered by Papa John’s, to your school for a game day experience!

NOTE: If you do not see the poll, please refresh this page.

Mobile users, click here if you do not see the poll below

REMINDER: We vote a WEEK ahead of the game.

What High School football game should WHAS11 HS Gametime Live cover? FERN CREEK vs CENTRAL PRP vs EASTERN DOSS vs MALE JENNINGS COUNTY vs NEW ALBANY survey maker

© 2017 WHAS-TV