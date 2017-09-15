HS Gametime: Fern Creek @ Desales

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Surveillance video shows man abandoning dog in southern Dallas
-
Tieren Coleman sentenced for brothers' murder
-
UofL and Clemson create halftime project to save lives
-
Woman who accused LMPD ofc. of domestic violence speaks about the incident
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
UofL board to decide whether to pursue charges
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
KY Humane Society continues to rescue animals from Texas, Florida
-
Kentuckiana Cares supply drive is underway
More Stories
-
ESPN College GameDay set to air from UofL campus…Sep 15, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Final air quality decision leaves Rubbertown…Sep 15, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
Kentuckiana Cares for Texas and Florida Supply DriveSep 11, 2017, 5:57 p.m.