Homecoming king passes crown to friend

Fossil Ridge QB Max Akin hands his homecoming king crown to team manager K.L. Norwood. (Photo: Courtesy - Tony Baccarini/@frhsfootball via Twitter)

KELLER -- "My favorite quarterback right here," says team manager K.L. Norwood, slapping his buddy on the shoulder pads.

Max Akin is a lot of people's favorite quarterback, and he's a good one. In the first half of Friday's homecoming game, the Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback had 200 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, and four touchdowns.

What he did at halftime was even more impressive.

Max Akin (left) and K.L. Norwood (right). (Photo: WFAA)

"I didn't know when I would have the right time to do it," Akin said. "But I saw K.L., came over and gave him a hug, and I knew that he wanted that crown more than anything."

Both Max and K.L. were nominees for homecoming king.

The quarterback was awarded the crown. Moments later, he presented it to his friend, who has cerebral palsy.

Max Akin hands K.L. Norwood the homecoming crown. (Photo: Courtesy - Karl Duncan/@karlduncanphoto via Twitter)

"It was absolutely terrific," K.L. said.

K.L. Norwood (Photo: WFAA)

"I think it should've gone to the person who positively uplifts the school and everybody around him," Max said, "and that person is K.L., for sure."

This story has taken off -- pictures like these are making the rounds on Twitter. This is social media at its best, when a good story about a couple of good kids is seen by a lot more people.

"Max -- that's just what he is, and that's what our team is, too," said Fossil Ridge Head Coach Tony Baccarini. "They love each other, and that's why we're successful."

Fossil Ridge has won its first three games this year. No matter how this season ends, this moment will last a lifetime.

"I appreciate it," K.L. said.

Max Akin (Photo: WFAA)

"I thought it was the best hearing them chant K.L.'s name right after halftime, and I know he liked that, too," Max said. "Everybody was going wild for him. Everybody loves K.L. at this school."

