High school football games rescheduled due to weather

HS GameTime (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Due to inclement weather expected to be in the area on Friday night, many high school football games were rescheduled for Thursday.

The changes to games in Kentuckiana are below.

These game times are for Thursday, Aug. 31:

Fern Creek at Central – 7:30 p.m. (WHAS11’s HS GameTime game)

Collins at Ballard – 7 p.m.

Western at Butler – 7 p.m.

Bullitt Central at Southern – 7 p.m.

PRP at Eastern – 7:30 p.m.

Doss at Male – 7:30 p.m.

North Bullitt at Jtown 7:30 p.m.

Seneca at Moore 7 p.m.

The following game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2:

St. X vs. Bowling Green - 12 p.m.

© 2017 WHAS-TV