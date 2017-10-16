Central High's 'The Terminator' scores touchdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Central High School’s football game last Friday was made extra special by one particular touchdown.

Jordan Tillman, known as “The Terminator” to teammates, scored a touchdown during that game.

WHAS11 News has been following Tillman’s story since August as he prepared for the season.

Central’s coach says the defensive lineman is a student with special needs but his special talent is to inspire his fellow teammates.

That touchdown helped the Yellowjackets beat Bardstown 66-0.

