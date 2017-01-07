Watch this 15-year-old girl dunk during a Colorado basketball game

Regis sophomore girls' basketball player Francesca Belibi dunks in what is believe to be the first girls high school dunk in Colorado history on Friday, January 6. (Photo: Abby Wrede)

AURORA-- Regis sophomore Francesca Belibi did something in a game that has likely never been done before in Colorado girls preps. She DUNKED.

In what is believed to be the first EVER in-game dunk from a girl in Colorado high school basketball history, the 15-year-old threw down a thunderous one-handed slam Friday night.

After a steal at half court, Belibi found herself on a breakaway against Grand Junction.

Rather than go for the easy layup, she decided to try something that will probably make her a legend in the state forever.

She finished the slam dunk with ease--and thankfully, it got captured on video for the world to see.

(Video courtesy of Abby Wrede)

