Watch this 15-year-old girl dunk during a Colorado basketball game

15-year-old is believed to be the first high school girls' basketball player in Colorado history to ever dunk in a game.

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 7:01 PM. EST January 07, 2017

AURORA-- Regis sophomore Francesca Belibi did something in a game that has likely never been done before in Colorado girls preps. She DUNKED. 

In what is believed to be the first EVER in-game dunk from a girl in Colorado high school basketball history, the 15-year-old threw down a thunderous one-handed slam Friday night. 

After a steal at half court, Belibi found herself on a breakaway against Grand Junction. 

Rather than go for the easy layup, she decided to try something that will probably make her a legend in the state forever. 

She finished the slam dunk with ease--and thankfully, it got captured on video for the world to see. 

(Video courtesy of Abby Wrede)

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


