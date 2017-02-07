High Point University to name new court after Tubby Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A special honor is planned for a former University of Kentucky basketball coach at his alma mater in North Carolina.
High Point University will name the basketball court in its new arena after coach Tubby Smith and his wife, Donna. The couple, who met while attending the school, is donating $1 million to support the new arena.
Smith was High Point's team captain and was all-conference as a senior in 1973. Since then, he's coached Division One basketball at six schools including ten seasons at U-K where he won a national championship in 1998.
Smith currently coaches at the University of Memphis.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs