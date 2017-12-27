Hall of Fame Trainer Jack Van Berg dies at 81

Jack Van Berg (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK (WHAS11) -- Hall of Fame Trainer, Jack Van Berg died this morning at a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Van Berg ranks fourth all-time among trainers in North America with more than 6,500 victories.



He gained national attention in 1987 when his trainee Alysheba won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and then won the Breeders' Cup Classic the next year. Alysheba was voted the 1988 Horse of the Year.

Jack Van Berg was elected to the Racing and Hall of Fame in 1985

He is survived by four children. He was 81 years old.

