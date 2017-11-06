Get your tickets for USL Cup Final at Louisville Slugger Field

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

Louisville City FC will host Swope Park Rangers in the USL Cup Final at Slugger Field on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Kickoff 9 p.m.



Tickets for the USL Cup Final are available at www.louisvillecityfc.com/playoffs or by calling (502) 384-8799, option 2, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.



Louisville maintained its perfect postseason record at Slugger Field with a 1-1 (4-3) victory after extra time and penalties over New York Red Bulls II in front of 10,047 on Saturday night to claim the club’s first Eastern Conference Playoffs title, and with it the right to host the USL Cup Final next Monday.

