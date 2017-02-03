WHAS
Get ready to laugh! A Bad Lip Reading of the NFL is back

WHAS 9:22 AM. EST February 03, 2017

Get ready to laugh with this new 2017 Bad Lip Reading Video! 

The Bad Lip Reading YouTube page has already had a number of successful bad lip reading NFL videos plus re-dubbed music videos, movies, and presidential debates.  In just a few days, their latest video has already been viewed over 5-million times.

Their newest video includes hits from this year's Super Bowl quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, along with a number of other players and coaches.

Check it out!

"NFL 2017" - A Bad Lip Reading of the NFL

