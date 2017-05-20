WHAS
Funk maintains 1-shot lead over Parel at Regions Tradition

AP , WHAS 3:36 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.
 
The 60-year-old Funk's 14-under 202 maintains a one-stroke edge over Scott Parel in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors. Defending champion Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron are two shots back. Langer shot a 66, McCarron a 69.
 
Seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012, Funk was even over the final nine holes.
 
Parel gained entry after Fred Couples withdrew late last week and had a 70. He opened with three straight birdies, but dropped four strokes from holes 5-7, starting with a double bogey.
 
David Toms (66), two-time winner Tom Lehman (69) and Jeff Sluman (70) are 10 under.
 

