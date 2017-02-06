Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a crash on a California freeway.
The Orange County district attorney's office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of driving across a dividing section, giving false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license. He also must pay restitution.
Prosecutors say Rodman was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane on July 20 on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.
Rodman's lawyer Paul S. Meyer says the freeway entrance was poorly marked and community service was appropriate.
Meyer says a hit-and-run charge against Rodman was dropped.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
