Louisville vs. Purdue on Sept. 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victims identified in murder-suicide
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Morning weather forecast
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview
-
Family disputes LMPD's accounts of moments leading up to teen's death
-
State Street closed due to fire
-
JCPS is going foam free to cut down on waste
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
More Stories
-
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van…Aug 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
-
Tropical Update: Harvey and two new developmentsAug 28, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Shower chances increasing to begin the new weekFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.