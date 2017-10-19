Louisville bar owner taking stand against NFL protests

TK's Pub, in Louisville, is pulling all the NFL gear it displays after national anthem protests. (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE (WAHS11) -- At TK's Pub in Louisville, owner Todd King is a straight shooter.

"We don't like the protests of the American flag and the national anthem," he told WHAS11 of the NFL players who are taking a knee.

His feelings are so strong he's decided to take down and throw away every bit of NFL gear hanging in his business.

"The flag and the Pledge of Allegiance is bigger than the game. The game is entertainment. The flag is not entertainment," he said.

Gone is a Cleveland Browns helmet signed by former UK quarterback Tim Couch replaced by the American flag. His customers are supporting the move, many wanting to watch football without the politics.

"It's a time when you get to sit down with a bowl of popcorn and a Budweiser and sit with your friends and just have a good time," said Dan Seum Jr.

Earlier this week during its fall league meeting, the NFL determined it will continue to let players kneel or sit during the anthem without a fine. It is a decision not supported by King, who agrees with the president's criticism of players who don't stand.

"To see players take a knee, that take all this kind of money and get tax breaks to build stadiums, ridiculous," King said.

© 2017 WHAS-TV