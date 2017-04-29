Jets WR Devin Smith out for season with torn ACL

Aug 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith (19) watches team warm up from sidelines before game against Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith is out for the season with a torn ligament in the same knee he had surgically repaired last year.

General manager Mike Maccagnan announced after the team finished making its picks in the NFL draft Saturday that Smith was injured the week before the Jets began their offseason workouts in mid-April. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury for Smith, New York's second-round pick in 2015.

Smith broke a few ribs and punctured a lung during training camp in his rookie season. He struggled with just nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late in the season.

After beginning last season on the physically unable to perform list while rehabbing, Smith played in just four games and caught one pass for 20 yards.

Maccagnan says Smith was fully healthy at the time of the latest injury.

