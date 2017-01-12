WHAS
Jackson responds to haters via tweet after 'no shot' at NFL comment

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:23 PM. EST January 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Heisman winner and UofL quarterback, Lamar Jackson, shot down his haters in a tweet after Sport Illustrated reported an anonymous coach said Jackson had no at playing quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson responded to the comment with a tweet that read: “If they hating, you must be doing something right.”

He will return to the Cards for his junior season and then he can choose to enter the draft in 2018.

