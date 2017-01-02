Gary Kubiak steps down as head coach for Denver Broncos

Head Coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos addresses the media during the Super Bowl 50 MVP trophy presentation at the Moscone Center West on February 8, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DENVER - Gary Kubiak has stepped down as head coach, Denver Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced on Monday.

"“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me," Kubiak said in a statement. “I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos. I’ve been blessed to spend more than two decades with the Broncos working for Mr. Bowlen and a great organization from top to bottom. I’m forever grateful to this team, in particular John Elway and Joe Ellis, for giving me the opportunity to serve as its head coach. There are countless others to thank, including players, coaches, personnel staff, trainers, support staff and fans. Although we fell short of our goals this year, I’m proud of our teams these past two seasons. Helping to bring Mr. Bowlen, his family and this organization its third Super Bowl is something that will always be very special to me. I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco. This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos.”

He was hired as the 15th head coach in franchise history on Jan. 19, 2015.

Kubiak helped the Broncos to the second-most wins in the NFL in his two seasons.

“When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed. But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him as well as his family," Elway said in a statement.

“From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen. Gary’s been a teammate, co-worker and, most importantly, a friend for more than 30 years. Without a doubt, he’s left the Broncos in a better place than when he stepped off that plane from Houston two years ago.

“I appreciate all Gary has done for us. On behalf of our entire organization, I thank him and wish him all the best.”

