ESPN College GameDay set to air from UofL campus Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- ESPN’s College GameDay kicks off at The University of Louisville’s Grawemeyer Hall first thing Saturday morning. But UofL fans are already preparing for the event, with games at the show set and a pep rally at Fourth Street Live Friday night.

"It’s going to be nuts. Probably the loudest it’s ever been here before so I'm pretty excited," Matt Napper, a UofL fan, said.

"It's everywhere. It's smack dab in the middle of campus and you can't go anywhere without hearing something about it," Kenny Draper, U of L student said.

"Louisville is one of the best. Last year, it was truly one of the ones that sticks out the most," ESPN Producer Drew Gallagher said.

For the second year in a row, the University of Louisville will be hosting ESPN's College GameDay. Last year was the first time the show aired from the UofL campus.

"They're awesome. Last year we had so much energy from the crowd because they hadn't seen GameDay on site. And they loved it, I think we gave them a great show last year and I think we’re going to give them a better show this year," Gallagher said.

"We love football. We're the best," UofL student Tyler Mclemore said.

College GameDay gives fans the chance to show off their spirit, their team and of course, their signs.

"It’s great. That’s all we've been talking about since we knew we were coming back here. We're super excited," Mclemore said.

Louisville's home-opener against Clemson is set as Saturday night's primetime game. But first thing in the morning, College GameDay will kick off from Grawemeyer Hall, a special location for ESPN's Lee Corso, who coached Louisville in the early '70s.

"When I came for my interview for the heading coaching job in Louisville, I was interviewed right up there. In the upstairs right there," Corso said.

Corso said he's not ready to announce his pick, calling it a competition between his head and his heart. But he said he always has faith in the Cards.

Corso said, "There's no question in my mind that Louisville has the ability to upset Clemson, no question."

ESPN will be airing Sports Center hits from the set at Grawemeyer Hall starting at 7 a.m. College GameDay starts at 9 a.m.



