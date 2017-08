Nov 5, 2016; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Stanley Boom Williams (18) celebrates after scoring a touch down against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Cincinnati Bengals have waived former University of Kentucky running back Stanley “Boom” Williams.

In two preseason games, Williams had three carries, averaging three yards per carry.

NEWS: #Bengals release DT Brandon Thompson and waive WR Karel Hamilton, RB Stanley Williams — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 20, 2017

The Bengals signed Williams in April as an undrafted free agent.

Williams left the Kentucky Wildcats after his junior season.

