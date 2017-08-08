3 suspended from WKU season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The WKU football program announced today that Quinton Baker, Xavier Lane and Tyler Obee have all been suspended for the team's opening game Sept. 2.

That trio appeared Monday in a Warren County circuit court and each pleaded guilty to charges filed in a March 5 altercation at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house in Bowling Green.

While neither Lane nor Obee played last year, Baker, a sophomore, rushed for 542 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, second on the team in both categories.

