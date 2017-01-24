2017 Louisville football schedule

CREDIT: Thinkstock, Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (gocards.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2017 football schedule for all 14 ACC teams on Tuesday afternoon, and the Cardinals open next year’s conference slate on the road against North Carolina on Sept. 9.

As previously announced, Louisville commences the season against Purdue on Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the first meeting against the Boilermakers since 1987, and the second time in three years that the Cards begin the season with a neutral-site game. The Cards opened the 2015 campaign in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga.

Other non-conference games for the Cardinals include two home games against Kent State on Sept. 23 and Murray State on Sept. 30. The Cardinals final non-league game is Nov. 25 against in-state rival Kentucky at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

The Cardinals will play their first ACC home game on Sept. 16 when defending national champion Clemson visits Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. It is the second visit to Louisville for the Tigers, who defeated the Cards 20-17 in their last meeting to Louisville in 2015.

After three consecutive home games from Sept. 16-Sept. 30, the Cardinals travel to Raleigh, N.C., for a nationally televised Thursday night contest versus NC State before returning home to face Boston College on Oct. 14.

The Cardinals will hit the road for consecutive games at Florida State on Oct. 21 and at Wake Forest on Oct. 28 before their off week on Nov. 4.

After the open week, the Cardinals close the ACC slate with home games versus Virginia on Nov. 11 and Syracuse on Nov. 18.

The 2017 season culminates with the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 at a site yet to be determined.

TICKET INFORMATION

The season ticket renewal process for the 2017 Louisville football season will begin in early February. Current season ticket holders will receive an email copy of their invoice and can renew online by logging into their My Cardinals Account once available in the coming weeks.

(https://oss.ticketmaster.com/html/home.htmI?team=uofl) Along with their season ticket invoice, details regarding the season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Purdue will be included for season ticket holders to request tickets.

Louisville fans continue to support the Cardinals in extraordinary ways, having already sold out the 2017 season ticket allotment. Last season's home slate - which included six home sellouts - marked the fourth consecutive football season that Louisville has sold more than 45,500 season ticket packages.

For information on becoming a football season ticket holder and joining the season ticket waitlist, fans can complete a season ticket application online, visit www.GoCards.com/fbwaitlist, call (502) GO-CARDS, or email tickets@GoCards.com.

2017 Louisville Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Purdue

(Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

Sept. 9 at North Carolina*

Sept. 16 CLEMSON*

Sept. 23 KENT STATE

Sept. 30 MURRAY STATE

Oct. 5 (Thurs.) at NC State*

Oct. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE*

Oct. 21 at Florida State*

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*

Nov. 4 OPEN

Nov. 11 VIRGINIA*

Nov. 18 SYRACUSE*

Nov. 25 at Kentucky

Dec. 2 ACC Championship

* ACC Game

gocards.com