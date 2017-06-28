Fmr. UofL player Chris Jones shot in Memphis

Former UofL basketball player Chris Jones (Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Former UofL star Chris Jones is recovering this afternoon after being shot in his hometown of Memphis.

Our media partners at the Commercial Appeal in Memphis report Jones was shot in the leg on a basketball court next to a Memphis police June 27.

Jones told police he was playing basketball on the opposite end of the court where a fight started.

He said he heard several shots and realized he was shot in the right side of his thigh.

Jones played for the Cards for two years before being dismissed from the team for curfew violations.

Most recently he played pro ball in Greece and France.



