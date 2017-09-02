Fmr. U of L Coach Denny Crum released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former University of Louisville basketball Coach Denny Crum is on the mend after suffering a mild stroke.
Coach Crum was released from the hospital and is expected to fly back to Louisville Saturday night.
During a Wednesday fishing trip, his wife and friends noticed he was a little confused and unable to form a sentence.
The 80-year-old was rushed to an Anchorage, Alaska hospital.
His wife Susan Sweeney Crum WHAS11 News “his MRI came back great, showing no lasting signs of a stroke, almost as if he didn’t have one.”
