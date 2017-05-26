FanFest draws thousands during ACC tournament

Fan fest (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville hopes to hit a home run with the ACC baseball tournament. Fans are filling the seats at Louisville Slugger Field.

"It was a short drive for us," explained Keith Winter.

He and his sons are from Cincinnati, but they are rooting for the Tar Heels. "We're big Carolina fans so we wanted to come down and support the team," he told WHAS11.

Fans from all 12 teams are expected in the Derby City. Many are taking part in FanFest. The first-of-its-kind bourbon tasting is a huge hit. So is seeing the championship trophy.

"To have something as prestigious as the ACC baseball tournament is a big deal for Louisville," said Karl Schmitt.

He's the president and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission. He conservatively estimates the tournament brings in $5 million to the area, from hotel and lodging to food. Louisville was awarded the tournament when the NCAA pulled all neutral site championship games from North Carolina after the state passed the controversial bathroom bill.

"This is a baseball town. It's a great affinity for baseball, triple A baseball here. University of Louisville has a great following for their program," Schmitt said.

The city is also trying to entice the younger fans. Face painting is a draw for those looking to get in on the fun. Emily Knapp and her friends went all out.

"Whether it's Louisville or whether it's the Bats, watching a baseball game and hanging out with your friends is a great experience and it's so fun to do," Knapp said.

FanFest continues Saturday from 12-6p.m. It is free, but you do need a ticket to watch the games.

