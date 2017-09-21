Ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had CTE, examiners conclude

(USA TODAY) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez suffered from the debilitating brain disease had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Boston University researchers announced on Thursday.

An examination performed by Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, showed that Hernandez’s brain had Stage 3 CTE. Stage 4 is the most severe.

The examination of Hernandez’s brain showed “early brain atrophy and large perforations in the septum pellucidum, a central membrane,” the center announced in a release.

Hernandez, who was convicted in 2015 of the murder of former semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd two years prior, was found hanged in his jail cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in April in Shirley, Mass.

He died soon after in a nearby hospital.The Massachusetts chief medical examiner, Dr. Henry N. Nields, concluded the “manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,” according a news release.

“We are grateful to the family of Aaron Hernandez for donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF brain bank,” the Boston University CTE Center said in a statement.

