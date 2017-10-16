ESPN's Dick Vitale expresses frustration with UofL-Pitino decision

Jan 25, 2016; Coral Gables, FL, USA; ESPN commentator Dick Vitale prior to a game between Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes at BankUnited Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to social media Monday voicing his displeasure with the University of Louisville’s firing of Rick Pitino.

He took to twitter typing one message after another shortly after the UofL Athletic Association Board began meeting earlier that day.

He complained the “board did not let the FBI report play out – setting the program back for years #Sleazegate.”

He went on to say that “All anti Pitino r screaming he knew & should know/ Prove he knew & I would agree with u to give him the ax. Has put 31 ass’ts in head jobs.”

Vitale also questioned the head of the Athletics Board, David Grissom, saying he “was not a fan of the dollars the coaches are making/Could he have a vendetta vs Jurich and Pitino?”

Then shortly after the firing announcement came, he tweeted, “The lawyers will make out big as the Cards will be SUED by Rick Pitino to get 44 Million dollars left on his contract.”

Vitale later released a video via Periscope explaining his position.

