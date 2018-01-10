(Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- During Kentucky's game against Texas A&M last night, ESPN made an exciting announcement.



College Gameday is headed to Rupp Arena on January 20 for their first show of the season. That will be the Kentucky Florida game.



This will be UK's 15th College Gameday experience.

The show will start at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. The Wildcats and Gators tip off at 8:15 p.m.

Admission is free.

