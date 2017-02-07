Dibaba breaks world record for women's 2,000 on indoor track

Aug 16, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) competes in the women’s 1500m final during track and field competition in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Olimpico Joao Havelange. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

SABADELL, Spain (AP) - Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia broke the women's 2,000-meter world record at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya in Spain on Tuesday.

Dibaba's time of 5:23.75 bettered the world indoor best set by Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.

The 2,000 indoors isn't considered an official world record event by the IAAF, but athletics' governing body said in a statement that Dibaba's time can be "classed as an outright world record" since it is faster than Sonia O'Sullivan's outdoor mark of 5:25.36.

At 25 years old, Dibaba owns the outdoor world record in 1,500, as well as the indoor record for 1,500, mile, 2,000, 3,000, two miles and 5,000.

