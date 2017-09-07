Diamondbacks, MLB teams are inviting this girl to throw the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand

MLB teams across the country are inviting Hailey Dawson to throw the first pitch at their games. (Photo: @Haileys_Hand/Instagram)

Hailey Dawson, 7, has a dream: set the record for the most first pitches thrown at baseball games.

Hailey was born without three of her fingers due to a rare disease, according to a Bleacher Report video that is going viral.

She has a prosthetic hand made with fishing line and 3-D printed parts. Hailey loves baseball, so she taught herself to throw the ball with her special hand.

Hailey threw the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles in 2015, then the Washington Nationals in June 2017.

She has her sights on the other 28 teams.

So far, 16 teams have responded on Twitter inviting Hailey to their cities.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

We are on board! Send her our way! — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 7, 2017

Sounds great! Can you DM us Hailey's info, so we can reach out? — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 7, 2017

We would love to have Hailey visit us! Please DM us her info! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 7, 2017

For sure. We're in! DM us her info and we'll take it from there. — Pirates (@Pirates) September 7, 2017

Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen! — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 7, 2017

Hailey is welcome at Globe Life Park any time. i look forward to introducing her for a Ceremonial First Pitch at a Texas Rangers game. — Chuck Morgan (@TEXPAMAN) September 7, 2017

We'd LOVE to have Hailey at CBP!



Can you please DM us her information so we can reach out? — Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2017

Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 7, 2017

