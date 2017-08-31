Denny Crum recovering at Alaska hospital after mild stroke

Former University of Louisville star Peyton Siva and legendary Coach Denny Crum participate in a charity basketball game benefiting fallen Officer Nick Rodman. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The legendary UofL basketball coach Denny Crum is in an Anchorage, Alaska hospital recovering from a mild stroke. His wife, Susan Sweeney Crum said he's much better, talking and alert.

Denny Crum is 80-years-old and the stroke happened while he was fishing in Alaska with his wife and friends on Wednesday, luckily, she said they were also fishing with his doctor.

The coach became ill and was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

Susan Sweeney Crum says Denny appears to have no physical effects from the stroke and is having conversations.

He may get out of the hospital this weekend.

UofL just learned of Crum's condition and spokesman Kenny Klein, who worked closely with the coach, said: “We are all certainly deeply concerned and will be praying for Coach Crum.”



