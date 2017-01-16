Deadline for UofL response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The University of Louisville says it will respond to the NCAA's notice of allegations again's the men's basketball team.

The NCAA outlined four allegations in its notice in October, one which indicated coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor former director of basketball operations Andre McGee.

McGee is accused of paying thousands of dollars and providing game tickets to women in exchange for them dancing and having sex with U of L players and recruits.

Once it receives U of L's response, the NCAA's enforcement staff will have 60 days to review the institution's arguments with a final decision is expected in the spring.

