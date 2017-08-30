Cleveland Indians OF Jay Bruce to match donations up to $100K for Harvey relief

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Indians outfielder (and Beaumont, TX native) Jay Bruce has decided to do his part to help support those in need during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Tuesday, Bruce put a challenge out on his Twitter site. Through Sept. 10, all donations made by Tribe fans to Cleveland Indians Charities will go to Jay's efforts to aid those in need in Texas. Additionally, Jay and his wife, Hannah, will match up to $100,000 in donations made to CIC through Sept. 10.

The message was too long for 140. Check it out, then go to https://t.co/DPcwR5nFZI to donate! Thank you in advance. #HarveySETX pic.twitter.com/NK3IOJAHLH — Jay Bruce (@JayBruce87) August 29, 2017

Fans can go to indians.com/bruce to make their donations.

