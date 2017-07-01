Choi, Kang tied for lead at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) - When the wind picked up in the afternoon and the sun beat down on Olympia Fields, Chella Choi delivered a smart, steady performance.
The kind that wins major championships.
Choi shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Kang birdied No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title.
Jiyai Shin rocketed up the leaderboard with a 64, the best round of the day and good enough for third all by herself at 8 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was another stroke back after a 69.
