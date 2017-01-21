Canadian Adam Hadwin shoots 13-under 59 in CareerBuilder

Jan 21, 2017; La Quinta, CA, USA; Adam Hadwin poses for a picture with a golf ball after shooting a score of 59 during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Former University of Louisville men's golfer Adam Hadwin, a former All-American, etched his name in the record book with his performance on tour on Saturday.



Hadwin fired a 13-under 59 on in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in the last 10 days.



In cool, clear conditions in the desert after rain the previous two days, the 29-year-old Canadian reached 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par — making a 3-footer — from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.



"I'm so proud of Adam for his performance today," UofL head coach Mark Crabtree said. "It was a record-setting day on the PGA Tour. I'm extremely happy him. He is a special young man."

Hadwin's 59 came nine days after Justin Thomas made a 15-foot eagle putt on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59, helping him to an eventual win at the PGA Tour event. The previous shortest interval between 59s was 54 days (from Paul Goydos to Stuart Appleby in 2010).



Before Thomas, Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship in August. Furyk also had a 59 in 2013 at the BMW Championship, joining the exclusive group that includes Al Geiberger (1977 Memphis Classic), Chip Beck (1991 Las Vegas Invitational), Duval (1999 Bob Hope Classic), Goydos (2010 John Deere Classic) and Appleby (2010 Greenbrier Classic).



Adam Hadwin is the first Canadian with a 59 on the PGA Tour.Hadwin, ranked No. 196 in the world, reached 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole and got up-and-down for par -- making a 3-footer -- from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.



"I was shaking, I really was," he told Golf Channel of the final putt.

Hadwin took the tournament lead at 17 under after opening at PGA West with rounds of 71 on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and 69 on the Stadium Course.



He opened Saturday with a par with the temperature in the low 50s, birdied the next six and added a birdie on No. 9 for a front-nine 29. He birdied Nos. 11-15 to get to 12 under with snow-capped peaks sparkling in the background.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.