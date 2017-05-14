Cabrera keys rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3

Baseball equipment, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning, helping the White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Sunday.

Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

The rally denied Jered Weaver his first win with the Padres after his best outing of the season.

Ryan Buchter (2-2) took the loss, walking three batters while recording only one out. Shortstop Luis Sardinas committed an error on a potential double-play ball that could have made it a scoreless inning for the Padres.

© 2017 Associated Press