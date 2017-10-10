Butchertown soccer stadium vote on hold

WHAS
LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Butchertown soccer stadium is on hold, for now.

A vote on a $30 million bond for the new stadium has been pushed back until Oct. 26.

The reason is so Louisville Metro Council can have more time to review the proposal.

The stadium would be a home for Louisville City FC and would anchor a $200 million project that would develop underused land and create a new entertainment environment that builds on the momentum downtown in NuLu and Butchertown.

