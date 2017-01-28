Blackmon out of Northwestern game with leg injury

Jan 21, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. (1) takes a shot against Michigan State Spartans guard Eron Harris (14) at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana will be without leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. for Sunday's game at Northwestern, and perhaps beyond.

Blackmon will miss IU's pivotal road showdown with the third-place Wildcats with a "lower leg injury," a development announced via IU's official Twitter account Saturday.

"Unfortunately, James Blackmon Jr. sustained a lower leg injury during our game at Michigan this past Thursday night, and will be out for an indefinite period of time," coach Tom Crean said in a statement. "As much as this affects our basketball team — as with all of the other injuries this year — it hurts us much more for James. He has been playing at a very high level and this is unfortunate."

Crean did not meet with the media before the Hoosiers traveled to Evanston on Saturday, but assistant coach Rob Judson also said Blackmon sustained the injury during the Michigan loss, and tried to play through it. Blackmon did not attempt a field goal or score a point in the second half of that game.





Coach Crean with an update on James Blackmon Jr. pic.twitter.com/UL2WP5CVLS — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 28, 2017

Judson did not confirm the specific nature of the injury. Blackmon currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 17.6 points per game.

IndyStar