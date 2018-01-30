Wizards All-Star guard John Wall to have left knee surgery

Jan 25, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Huestis (34) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Mark D. Smith)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and could miss much of the rest of the regular season.



The Wizards say Wall will have the operation Wednesday in Cleveland and that a timeline would be determined after the procedure.



A person with direct knowledge of the injury said Wall could miss six to eight weeks. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release any estimate of the length of Wall's absence. Washington's last regular-season game is on April 11.



Wall had surgery on both of his knees before last season.



He was recently selected to his fifth NBA All-Star game. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists this season.

