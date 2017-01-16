Villanova jumps Kansas, moves back to No. 1 in AP poll

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- After a week out as No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, Villanova returns to the top spot.



The Wildcats (17-1), who fell to third last week after five weeks as No. 1, moved back on top following No. 1 Baylor's loss in its only week ever as a top-ranked team.



Villanova received 28 first-place votes and 1,580 points from the 65-member national media panel on Monday while Kansas (16-1) remained No. 2 despite getting more first-place votes than the Wildcats. The Jayhawks had 32 No. 1 votes and 1,562 points.



UCLA (18-1) moved up one place to third and received three first-place votes. Gonzaga (17-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I, went from fifth to fourth and had the other two No. 1 votes.

UK moved up to No. 5 and UofL also moved up a couple of spots to 12.

